Walmart Amp to welcome Pitbull

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – One of the most dynamic performers of this era, Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull, is set to take over the Walmart AMP stage for the first time.
Pitbull is bringing the party of the summer, the I Feel Good Tour, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 7 pm. Music starts at 8 pm.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, and range from $39.95 to $499.95 plus fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket. For more information about new policies for the Walmart AMP, visit www.amptickets.com.
Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
The global superstar will pull out all of the stops as he delivers a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises. In addition, he’ll be performing new music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the first time.
Pitbull recently teased what fans can expect when he hits the road in interviews with Billboard and Associated Press. The news continues yet another banner year for Mr. Worldwide. In 2021, he notably became an ownership partner of NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing and linked up with Farruko, IamChino, El Alfa, and Omar Courtz on the collaborative banger “Ten Cuidado”—which has already amassed over 25 million streams and counting. His 12th studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Records drops later this year.
Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a Grammy-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international No. 1 songs, hundreds of Gold and Platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country; he has been honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here. He is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami, and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit.
