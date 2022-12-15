Walmart AMP to welcome Walker Hayes

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – On the heels of wrapping up his first headlining arena tour in November, the Grammy-nominated Walker Hayes announced his new headlining Duck Buck Tour, which includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Friday, April 21, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Four-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ingrid Andress and Platinum-selling, Amazon Music breakthrough spotlight artist Breland will open for Hayes. The gates will open at 5 p.m. with music beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Ticket prices will range from $35-$75 plus applicable fees.
“I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” said Hayes. “Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out, and the road has become our new home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it.”
The new tour gets its name from the chorus of the title track off Hayes’ most recent album, "Country Stuff The Album," in which the Mobile, Alabama, native celebrates the trademarks of life in the country. Relishing his love of “Country Stuff,” Hayes sings, “I like shooting ducks and bucks / I like mud tires on my trucks / I like blue jeans, guitar strings and dirt roads.” Since the release of the track, the Duck Buck has become Hayes’ signature, showing up on his merch, across his socials, and in his music videos after fans latched onto the visual.
Hayes’ 2023 tour will celebrate the power of songwriting, while championing female talent with Andress joining 22 dates, and Breland on 12 dates throughout the tour, showcasing some of the best country music the genre has to offer.
One of the top streaming artists in country music last year, Hayes single “Y’all Life” is steadily climbing the charts, sitting in the top 30 on country radio’s Mediabase chart. His most recent release, “Face In The Crowd,” is an ode to his biggest fan who remains side stage during many of his tour dates, his wife Laney. The song is especially meaningful after a breakthrough year for Hayes and his family that saw the superstar earn a Grammy nomination, six Billboard Music Awards nominations, five ACM Awards nominations, a CMT Awards nomination, a CMA nomination, and his first No. 1 at Country radio.
New for the 2023 Walmart AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which reserves a space for patrons in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance for $20.
To purchase tickets and add-ons, go to www.amptickets.com, or order in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.
Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be delivered 30 days prior to the show date. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
