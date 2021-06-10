Walmart AMP welcomes Chris Tomlin

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Chris Tomlin arrives at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, Aug. 19, with Kari Jobe and Bethel Music and special guest Cody Carnes. Gates open at 6 pm. Music starts at 7 pm.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. and will range from $27 to $89, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office remains closed to walk-up sales.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Patrons will receive tickets and add-on vouchers approximately 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
After almost 15 months of minimal worship services, Tomlin, Jobe and Bethel Music are set to renew and re-ignite believers of all ages. The leadership of Tomlin, Jobe and Bethel offer an atmosphere of passion and rejoicing as their faith in the Gospel is stronger than ever after one of the hardest seasons ever endured.
“Over the last year I’ve come to realize that I have taken for granted the ability to gather together as the church in worship,” Tomlin said. “Ever since I was young I have felt a calling on my life to help give people a voice to worship God and for me, I can't think of a more critical moment in time for us to come back together and worship... unified and as one voice. Worship is more than a concert, it’s about your soul connecting to God, it's eternal and an opportunity to join in everlasting praise. To not only worship outside amidst God’s creation but to do it alongside some of the most influential worship leaders in the church right now is something I am honored to be a part of. This is truly going to be a moment of impact and one we will never forget.”
For the first time these leaders will be together on one stage, leading in one voice and lifting up one name. This worship tour is more than a concert, but a triumph of the ability to worship together and celebrate the good side of a bad season.
“We are thrilled to see audiences gather again with Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, and Bethel Music,” says Jonathan Roberts, Premier Productions senior talent buyer. “This amazing group of leaders have written songs that mark all of our lives. This is certain to be one of the biggest highlight events of the summer. We proudly present events that stir the heart and move the soul.”
