FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Walton Arts Center has added more In The Atrium performances that highlight the talent and art forms in the region.
The lineup includes: March 20, Brahms to Brubeck: An Evening of Piano Greats featuring Asher Armstrong and Claudia Burson; March 21, SoNA Voices: Heartwarming Notes with Miho & Tomoko; March 25, Soul Classics with Jeron Marshall; March 26, Language of Soul: Classical Dances of India; March 27, Austin Farhnam Quartet, jazz; March 28, Devanee Williams and Michael Puryear, classical harp and cello duo; April 1, Comedy In The Atrium featuring Raj Suresh, Shawna Blake, John Michael Cronin and JJ Molinaro; April 2, A Carnatic Journey: Indian Classical Music featuring Santhoush Ramaswamy and Kartik Balachandran; and April 3, Alisha Pattillo Quartet, jazz.
In The Atrium is free, but reservations are encouraged. Tables for parties of up to six can be reserved at 479-433-5600 or waltonartscenter.org. Performances start at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Beer, wine, soft drinks and packaged snacks will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.