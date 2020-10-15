Halloween may look a little different this year but never fear, Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP have a weekend of safe Halloween-themed activities to enjoy.
Kick off the weekend on Friday, Oct. 30, with the final AMP Happy Hour of the season featuring live music by Funk Factory and a special drink menu that includes a fall-themed margarita, Long Island iced tea, and a Jello syringe shot.
Attendees to the outdoor happy hour on Choctaw Plaza are encouraged to come in costume for a chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to every show in the 2021 Walmart AMP concert series. Face masks and social distancing will still be required. Do note that a costume mask is not a substitute for a face mask. For more details about CDC costume guidelines visit www.amptickets.com.
Happy Hour at the AMP is 4:30-10 p.m. Entrance is free, but capacity is limited. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis; however, a limited number of tables can be reserved in advance for $25. Table reservations for the Oct. 30 Halloween Happy Hour will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, and close 48 hours prior to the event. Make reservations by calling 479-443-5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.
All proceeds from table reservations will be donated to support Walton Arts Center's Ghost Light Recovery Fund and are tax deductible and nonrefundable.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, experience two Halloween classics on the big screen at Walton Arts Center. The day will start with "Hocus Pocus" at 2 p.m. for $10, and end with "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 8 p.m. for $15. For the evening showing, dress in costume and bring props or purchase a prop bag when at arrival for $10.
Finish out the weekend on Sunday, Nov. 1, with a special free screening of the animated film "Coco," presented in partnership with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and the traditional Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos. The film will be screened at 1 p.m. in English and again at 6 p.m. in Spanish.
Purchase tickets now to "Hocus Pocus" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" or reserve free tickets to "Coco" by calling 479-443-5600 or visiting waltonartscenter.org.
For a complete list of health and safety protocols please for these events, visit www.amptickets.com or www.waltonartscenter.org.
