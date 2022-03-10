BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Walton Arts Center announced the 2022-23 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series, featuring six shows.
Broadway subscriptions are on sale now and include My Fair Lady, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Chicago, Tootsie, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Hadestown. With a combined total of 26 Tony Awards, this is Walton Arts Center’s most awarded season to date.
Broadway subscribers will get tickets to all six shows and be guaranteed first access for the 2023-24 Northwest Arkansas debut of Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird.
"It's rare that one season would contain two recent Tony Award-winning best musicals and a Tony winner for best revival of a musical,” said Scott Galbraith, vice president of programming and executive producer for Walton Arts Center. “This lineup really is a testament to how the touring Broadway industry has come to value Northwest Arkansas audiences, and we're ecstatic about that."
Six-show Broadway subscription packages range from $312 to $463 for Tuesday and Wednesday evening and Thursday matinees, and $367 to $542 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, and Saturday and Sunday matinees. Package prices vary depending on performance selected and include all fees. Dates, programs and prices are subject to change.
Subscriptions are available now for a limited time and can be renewed or purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, by calling the subscriber concierge at 479-571-2785 or in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Single tickets to all Broadway and other shows in the 2022-2023 season will be available later this summer.
