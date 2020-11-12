FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Walton Arts Center will offer free screenings of two movie musicals for its November Saturday Cinema, part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming.
"The Greatest Showman" will be screened on Saturday, Nov. 21. "White Christmas" will be screened on Saturday, Nov. 28. Both movies start at 3 pm. Tickets are free but must be reserved by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
Both films will be screened in Baum Walker Hall to allow for a minimum of four empty seats between parties and every other row will remain empty. These empty rows, with select seats removed, will also serve as walkways to seats located in the center of the theater, reducing contact between patrons.
Walton Arts Center has implemented additional health and safety precautions to protect patrons, staff, volunteers and artists from the spread of COVID-19. For a complete list of health and safety precautions that will be in place for this and future performances at Walton Arts Center visit www.waltonartscenter.org.
After the show, patrons can drop by Community Creative Center’s Holiday Gift Market in Walker Atrium. This annual maker’s market features one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists, and it supports the Community Creative Center. The market is open 5-9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 20 through Dec. 23.
Attendees can also grab a festive drink for kids or adults and enjoy holiday décor after the show at Holidaze, a pop-up bar at Walton Arts Center. Holidaze offers a mix of reserved seating options and designated space for walk-up guests.
Open seating is available each night on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of reserved spaces will be available Wednesday through Sunday, with seating options inside or outside close to heaters or fire pits. Reserved spaces will also come with cocktail service so patrons will not have to wait in lines at the bar. Reservations are $15 for a two-hour period and can be made at www.waltonartscenter.org/holidaze.
Ghost Light Programming is presented by Procter & Gamble and provided in part by supporter of the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.
Support for Walton Arts Center, a nonprofit organization, is provided, in part, by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts. To learn more about Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.
