Walton Arts Center to host 'A Conversation with Fran Lebowitz'

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of the most insightful social commentators of today.
Walton Arts Center welcomes the artistic icon and purveyor of cool to its stage for one unforgettable evening, “A Conversation with Fran Lebowitz,” presented as part of the Coca-Cola Night Out Series, at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Ticket prices start at $21, plus applicable fees.
With a trademark expression that is most accurately described as a sneer, Lebowitz’s particular brand of complaint comedy could easily come across as petty. Instead, the septuagenarian manages to shirk the persona of a cranky old New Yorker in favor of someone inexplicably endearing. Audiences have embraced her famously unapologetic opinions on current events and media – as well as her pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French or anyone who is unduly tan.
With an impressive resume and string of critically acclaimed work, Lebowitz was first hired by Andy Warhol as a columnist for Interview magazine. After that, she wrote for Mademoiselle. Next, she published her first book, a collection of essays titled Metropolitan Life, which became a bestseller, as was a second collection, Social Studies.
From 2001 to 2007, Lebowitz had a recurring role as Judge Janice Goldberg on the television drama “Law & Order.” She also had a part in the Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Lebowitz has been a regular on various talk shows including those hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and Bill Maher. She can also be seen in various documentary films including the American Experience series on New York City, as well as Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Regarding Susan Sontag and Superstar: The Life and Times of Andy Warhol.
Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.