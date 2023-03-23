NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – There’s just one month until the annual VoiceJam A Cappella Festival, which will be April 14-15.
While it’s known for bringing the best a cappella groups from across the country to compete at Walton Arts Center, the two-day festival also includes opportunities to enjoy music by a new local a cappella group and learn more about the artform.
Members of the first WACappella ensemble, a local adult vocal group, have been announced. The 14 local singers and one vocal percussionist will perform, while the judges deliberate during the annual VoiceJam Competition on Saturday, April 15.
“We are so excited to showcase these local singers and vocal percussionist in WACappella,” said Sara Broom Jones, learning programs and festivals specialist. “There is a lot of talent in NWA, and it’s great to be able to give our adult age performers the opportunity to shine. It is important to me to create a platform that provides a creative outlet, space to foster new friendships and a big stage to sing in the spotlight.”
Local participants are Jennifer Bray, Edward Mountz, and Allison Earhart from Bentonville; Alex Fry and Elizabeth Rogers from Bella Vista; Dekarius Dawson, De’Von Smith, Diane Higgins, Henry Aggus, and Kate Jackson from Fayetteville; Erick Amaya from Fort Smith; Reagan Wray from Rogers; and Kendal Strong and Alex Franco from Springdale.
The group is led by local choral teacher Jim Bob Lloyd, and they will perform an original arrangement created by world-renowned a cappella composer Rob Dietz.
A cappella workshops have also been announced for Saturday, April 15. Participants can learn tips, tricks, and how-to’s from a cappella professionals, including Grammy-winning artists. Arkansas teachers may receive up to seven professional development hours for attending these. A workshop pass is $10.
The April 5 workshops include: "Getting' In the Groove" with Ed Chung and David Lane from Duwendé and "Rehearsal Techniques" with Rob Dietz at 9 a.m.; "BodyMusic" with Gabriel Hahn and "Singing with Soul" with Jeffrey Murdock at 10 a.m.; "All for One: Ensemble Arranging" with Abbey Janes and Tomás Cruz from Duwendé and "Music of the Bunun" with Christine Liu at 11 a.m.; "Let It Out: Personality and Performance Practices" with Aaron Boykin and Derrick Leonárd from Duwendé and "Optimize your Arrangements" with Rob Dietz at noon; "Advanced Vocal Drumming" with Rob Dietz at 2 p.m.; and "A Cappella 101" with Rob Dietz at 3 p.m.
