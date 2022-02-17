BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Walton Arts Center will present Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15, at the Walmart AMP.
The full orchestra, including members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, will be led by conductor Anthony Parnther.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 18, at noon and range from $25 to $75 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
In 2018, Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new dimension of what Superhero films could be.
Rolling Stone raved, “The film lights up the screen with a full-throttle blast of action and fun. That’s to be expected. But what sneaks up and floors you is the film’s racial conscience and profound, astonishing beauty.”
Concert-goers will be able to relive the excitement of T’Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while a full orchestra, including members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar and Grammy-winning score live to picture.
