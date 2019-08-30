The "We Will Rock You" musical is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, Paradise Cove, Friday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m.
"We Will Rock You" is the quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders. It is also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage.
With the Oscar-winning film, "Bohemian Rhapsody," the music of Queen is more popular than ever. "We Will Rock You" follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock 'n' roll has died. Galileo and Scaramouche will join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They will fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock 'n' roll.
"We Will Rock You" reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. With Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor as music supervisors and "a band without parallel in the theater" behind the cast, the audience can expect "We Will Rock You" to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen's concerts.
VIP packages are available. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit tickets.riverspirittulsa.com.
