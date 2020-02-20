Country music artist James Robert Webb is coming to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. Third St. in Muskogee, on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
True to his blue-collar roots, Webb walks the line between traditional and contemporary country music. Raised on a small farm outside of Tulsa, he grew up listening to a wide variety of Oklahomans, including Bob Wills, Garth Brooks and Leon Russell.
Webb's sound is driven by his unique, indefinable voice and organic, neo-traditionalist style fused with modern production. His 2016 debut, "Pictures," yielded two top 40 singles on the Music Row Country Breakout chart: "Makin' Love Tonight" and "How That Feels." Both broke the top 60 on the Billboard Indicator charts.
In 2019, one of country music's most award-winning and renowned producers, Buddy Cannon, took notice of Webb's unique style. The pair recently finished recording a full-length project coming Feb. 28. "April May," penned by Webb himself, was his second top 25 single on the Music Row charts and top 45 on Billboard's Country Indicator chart. This single also is No. 10 on CDX's True Indie Songs of the Year chart.
"Tulsa Time," his latest release, has enjoyed support from Apple Music and frequent play on SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse. His music has continued to attract new opportunities for the "easygoing giant." He recently played Calf Fry 2019, was chosen to headline the Southfork Music Festival in Parker, Texas, and continues to play across the country connecting directly with the fans.
For more on Webb, go to JamesRobertWebb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.