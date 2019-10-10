Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow will host an art exhibit by Katie Wheat Pernu and her students titled "Class" during October and November in the Visitors' Center Gallery of the Administrative Services Building.
Wheat Pernu is a glass and mixed media mosaic artist. Her piece titled "The Lighting of a Fire," which was made possible by the David Gordon memorial fund, hangs as a permanent fixture in the NSUBA Visitors' Center Gallery. "The Lighting of a Fire" represents light, energy, power and the opportunity a student gets from a well-rounded and in-depth education. Wheat Pernu has spent most of her life teaching others art. She holds a degree in art education from Northern Arizona University and achieved National Board Certification as an art teacher.
"My background is in teaching and I have found that the best way to learn something, to learn to the point where you can expand on what you know, to experiment and even develop new untried techniques in the subject, is to teach," Wheat Pernu said. "I have found teaching accelerates my own learning, expanding my knowledge as I share with others."
