Whiskey Myers' Cody Cannon to unplugged at Hard Rock

TULSA - As genre-bending renegades Whiskey Myers gear up for the July 29 release of their sixth studio album, "Tornillo," frontman Cody Cannon is making a trip to Hard Rock Live and bringing his acoustic set to the stage for one night inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, May 27.
Tickets start at $39.50 and went on sale April 7.
The acoustic show offers a rare opportunity to see a stripped-back performance from Cannon, who brings what Yahoo! Entertainment celebrates as a "no-holds-barred" rock 'n' roll approach to the stage when on tour with Whiskey Myers.The gold-certified band played more than 2,500 live shows since their emergence in 2007.
Their self-produced album follows "Whiskey Myers," which debuted atop the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.2 albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams.
For more information on Cody Cannon and Whiskey Myers, visit www.WhiskeyMyers.com
