TULSA – Called “the real damn deal” in Esquire magazine, Texas-based Whiskey Myers is bringing its blistering red dirt show to the stage at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on April 2.
Tickets start at $25.50, and go on sale Dec. 19.
Made up of lead singer and guitarist Cody Cannon, guitarist Cody Tate, guitarist John Jeffers, drummer Jeff Hogg, bassist Jamey Gleaves, and keyboardist Tony Kent, Whiskey Myers, with its gritty authenticity, has been steadily building a devoted following.
Drawing inspiration from Waylon Jennings and even Nirvana, the band’s roots stretch back decades into the red dirt of East Texas, where they first began playing together. They earned a rabid local following on the strength of their 2008 debut album, “Road of Life,” and then notched their first No. 1 on the Texas Music Charts with the 2011 follow-up, “Firewater.” Their breakout third album, 2014’s “Early Morning Shakes,” found the band traveling across the U.S. and the U.K. nonstop, sharing stages with the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr. and Jamey Johnson, as well as racking up more than 300 million streams of their songs.
Following “Early Morning Shakes,” their fourth album, “Mud,” climbed to No. 4 on Billboard’s country charts in 2016. The group was later featured in Kevin Costner’s TV series, “Yellowstone,” in 2018, which propelled the band’s entire catalogue into the Top 10 of the iTunes country chart. Their self-titled fifth album was released earlier this year.
For more information on Whiskey Myers, visit www.WhiskeyMyers.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
