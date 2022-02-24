Whisky Myers to perform at Walmart AMP; tickets available

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Whiskey Myers is bringing the Tornillo Tour with Shane Smith and the Saints & Goodbye June to the Walmart AMP on Saturday, May 14, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale and range from $30 to $59.50, plus applicable fees. For information, visit www.amptickets.com.
Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows since their emergence in 2007 and sold out 95 percent of their headlining shows during the most recent year of touring to ever-increasing crowds. Their self-produced fifth studio album, "Whisky Myers," is out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, and debuted atop the Country and Americana/folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The self-titled project follows their previous album, "Mud," which reached No. 1 on the iTunes country chart with single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all genre.
For more information, visit www.whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.
