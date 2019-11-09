The Tahlequah community was part of a worldwide movement this week as Tahlequah Public Library participated in International Games Week, Nov. 3-9.
The purpose of International Games Week is "to reconnect communities through their libraries around the educational, recreational, and social value of all types of games," according to the American Library Association website.
Almost every table in the lobby area had games on them.
"We were going to set them up in one room, but we thought it would be better out here," said Gerran Walker, Tahlequah Public Library technology specialist. "We thought there'd be more engagement, and there has been."
There was no need for patrons to check out the games in order to play, but all the games are available to borrow for three weeks at a time. When walking into the main lobby, there are placards on the wall of items available for checkout, such as the board games. Each card has the age group and description on it.
"We also have sports equipment and lawn games," said Walker. "If you are having family over for Thanksgiving, it's a great way to engage."
At one table Friday, six people were playing three games. A couple of men were playing chess, while a son and stepdad played a card version of Monopoly, and the sister and grandmother played Uno.
"We usually play games on Sundays. We have two shelves of games," said Gideon Dunlap, 12. "It builds friendship and relationships."
The family had checked out games from the library before and visits TPL often.
"They play a lot of games because their parents don't like them on the internet," said Micki Millward, who was visiting the family from Kansas.
Other games on the tables that day included Survive, Hoot Owl Hoot, and Stone Soup. A Twister game was set up in the downstairs children's area.
"There's a lot more than you'd think of than just Life or Sorry," said Walker. "We have games for all different ages, from the standards like chess to ones for little kids parents can play with them."
A main attraction was the jumbo Scrabble game made from cardboard. Walker said a lot of adults liked that and would just walk up and start playing. That's just what patrons Justin Swake and Michael Coachman did Friday afternoon.
"We jumped in on one game earlier and thought we'd start one," said Swake. "It's cool they have stuff like this. You can come in and pass the time."
Coachman said he liked the jumbo Scrabble board better than the original size.
"I haven't played since I was little. It's still as fun as I remember," he said.
Electronic games are also part of International Games Week. Tahlequah Public Library blocked out time Tuesday and Saturday for video games.
While TPL has video games set up in the Teen Zone each day, Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic consoles were available Tuesday for the after school session. Thirteen people, mostly students but some families, visited to play.
"A lot of younger kids liked playing the Switch, but the families liked playing the SNES," said Walker. "It was fun watching the adults play the same games they played as kids."
