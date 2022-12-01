OOLOGAH — Go back in time this holiday season with a Wild West-themed event at Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5-9 p.m.
The ranch house will be decorated for a family-friendly Indian Territory Christmas.
Both nights of Will’s Country Christmas will include storytelling, Wild West shootouts, crafts, 19th Century games, carriage rides, hayrides, food trucks, vendors, and more. Santa will also be available for pictures. Admission and most activities will be free of charge.
Rogers was a Cherokee cowboy philosopher and movie actor who had starred in 50 silent movies and 21 talkies at the time of his death on Aug. 15, 1935, in an Alaska airplane crash.
