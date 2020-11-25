Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. would like to notify those who attended the Friday, Nov. 20, production of "The Wild Women of Winedale" that two people in attendance have since tested positive for COVID-19.
Patrons closest in contact to the affected individuals have been personally contacted.
Due to the rising number of cases in the Cherokee County area, the TCP board has decided to postpone the February play. Season ticket holders will be contacted regarding the change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.