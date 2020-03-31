OKLAHOMA CITY - Each year, Outdoor Oklahoma magazine features a unique issue showcasing the photography of outdoor enthusiasts from across Oklahoma.
The Readers' Photography Showcase contest is open and entries are being accepted online at www.wildlifedepartment.com/outdoor-oklahoma/rps through April 15.
Each participant may submit up to four original digital images. They must be original.
The photos should showcase Oklahoma's great outdoors. Possible subjects might include wildlife, such as mammals, birds, fish or insects; landscapes, rivers, streams and lakes; sunsets, storms or rainbows; action shots from outdoor activities, such as hunting and fishing; and more.
This contest is meant to showcase the best artistic photography relating to Oklahoma and the outdoors. Judges will not consider most snapshots showing hunters or anglers posing with their harvested game or fish.
Photos should be in sharp focus, and image resolution should be at least 300 dpi (dots per inch). Though it's not required, the suggested canvas size should be about 8 inches by 11 inches. For large files, multiple submissions of this form may be necessary. Amateur and professional work is accepted, and selected photos will be printed with the name and hometown of the photographer in the July/August issue.
