Will Roger Museum to host Motion Picture Festival Nov. 3-6

CLAREMORE — Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival will return to Will Rogers Memorial Museum Nov. 3-6, celebrating not only Will’s life as a motion picture star, but his Nov. 4, 1879, birth on an Indian Territory Ranch.
Motion Picture Festival Days will be complete with daily showings of festival entries in the museum theatre on Nov. 4-6 and online Nov. 3-8 — and two nights of special movie showings. For the schedule of on-line film times visit www.dogirons.com.
Dog Iron Awards awards will be announced Saturday, Nov. 6, with a 6 p.m. reception followed by the awards ceremony, both live and virtual. Tickets are $20 and can be reserved by visiting www.dogirons.com for purchase and additional information.
Making special online presentations will be Rex Linn, currently cast as the school principal in the popular TV series “Young Sheldon,” and special friend to Oklahoma’s own Reba McEntire; and Bruce Boxleitner, actor and science fiction writer. Barry Corbin, longtime Will Rogers Memorial supporter and movie star, will be a returning presenter.
Festival entries in 12 categories have been received from across the United States and foreign countries, according to Tad Jones, museum executive director. He said daytime museum admission is free during the festival in honor of Will Rogers’ 142nd birthday.
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark” will be a special free showing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in the museum Theatre.
The museum director said that Claremore businesses are being encouraged to dress for the Indiana Jones movie with the winner to receive a special Indiana Jones prize.
There will be a special free showing of “Voices of World War II”, Thursday, Nov. 4, honoring Oklahoma Military Academy Alumni. Kevin McAfee, film director, will be a special guest. All veterans will be welcomed and honored. Admission is free.
Lea McCormick, who proposed the first-ever Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival, will have a free special presentation of Oklahoma Talent at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in the museum theatre.
Dog Iron Awards reception and ceremony will be Saturday, Nov. 6 with a 6 p.m. reception followed by the awards presentations.
Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club will continue a tradition started Nov. 4, 1938 the day the museum opened. They will pay tribute to Will and his wife, Betty, with a program and placing a wreath at the family tomb at 10 a.m.
Free admission to the museum is offered Nov. 4, the anniversary of Will’s 142nd birthday, and through Nov. 6.
