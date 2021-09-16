CLAREMORE – Will Rogers Days begins the first Saturday of November, commemorating his birthday, Nov. 4, 1879.
The Pocahontas Club has been celebrating since the Will Rogers Memorial Museum was opened in 1944. A wreath-laying ceremony begins at the museum rotunda with a procession to the tomb of Rogers. Club members will be dressed in their Cherokee tear dresses and shawls around the bronze statue of Rogers to recite their Club Collect and place a basket of fall foliage there.
After the ceremony, Jana Jae, “Queen of Fiddle," member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and the National Fiddlers Hall of Fame, will strike her bow to the fiddle, in the Will Rogers Theater. The event starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 6. A trolley tour begins at 11:45 and will visit the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum, Claremore Museum of History, and downtown Claremore.
