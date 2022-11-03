CLAREMORE – Documentaries, narratives, and comedy films are in line for Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival honors, to be announced at the close of the Festival and Will Rogers Days celebration Nov. 2-5.
Some 50 films have been submitted from across the United States and from China and Australia, according to Tad Jones, Will Rogers Memorial Museum executive director.
Leading up to the awards ceremony, there will be three days of film showings and a 40th anniversary of the movie “Tron,” starring Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner on Thursday, Nov. 3. Admission will be free to all the film screenings and “Tron.” Boxleitner was a presenter for the 2021 Motion Picture Festival and has created a video to talk about his experience in shooting “Tron.”
Wednesday, Nov. 2, is Kids Day with special programs from 9 a.m.-noon followed by film showings in the museum theater from noon-5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4, marks the 143rd Birthday of Will Rogers and is designated as “College Day” for showings from 9 a.m.-noon before breaking for the 3 p.m. return of the annual Will Rogers Day parade themed “Will Loves Movies.”
Film showings will continue Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1-5 p.m. in the theater, with presentation of “WWJR When Will Jesus Return” followed by “The Price of Legacy Wrestling with a Dynasty.”
For a complete list of times and names of films, go to Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival on willrogers.com. Showings will be free with compliments of Cherokee Nation.
Dog Iron Awards reception and ceremony
Dog Iron Awards for the third annual Motion Picture Festival will be announced and presented at a 6 p.m. reception on Saturday, Nov. 5, which will be followed by awards show co-hosted by actor Barry Corbin.
Several movie stars will be making recorded award announcements including Boxleitner, Josh Fadem, Wyatt McCrea, and Joe Clift.
A full schedule of events and tickets for the Dog Iron Awards, which are $10 – online or in person – can be purchased online a www.dogirons.com. Donations will also be accepted.
