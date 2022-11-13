William Michael Morgan set to play Track 5 Tulsa

TULSA - William Michael Morgan's love for country runs deep and the artist is bringing his southern vocals and timeless sound to Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.
At the age of 19, Morgan signed a major-label deal and then quickly charted a No. 1 on Mediabase with his Gold-certified hit "I Met a Girl." Later that year he released his debut album, "Vinyl" that earned the newcomer a Billboard Top 5. Just a few years into his country music career, Taste of Country labeled him one of 2017's Hottest Artists Under 25.
The Mississippi native embraces his roots with the smooth sounds of blues music and soul. Morgan plans to produce videos alongside every new track he releases. From the foot-stomping "Workin'" to "Gone Enough" and "Brokenhearted," his focus is on painting a picture in the minds of his fans.
Morgan represents a new generation in Music City and considers himself the modern-day sound of artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait. He has performed more than 50 times on the Grand Ole Opry and was featured in the 2017 American Currents exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
For more information about William Michael Morgan, visit www.williammichaelmorgan.com. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff's and Amp Bar is available at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.
