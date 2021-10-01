Willie Nelson to perform at River Spirit Casino's The Cove Nov. 19

Willie Nelson is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove, on Nov. 19.
With a six-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.
For 2019, he released "Ride Me Back Home," a new studio album that captures a reflective upbeat journey through life, love, and time's inescapable rhythms viewed from Willie's inimitable perspective. In January 2020, the title song received the Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance, making it his 10th GRAMMY win.
The show will start at 8 p.m., and tickets are now available.
For more information, visit riverspirittulsa.com.
