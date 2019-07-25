TULSA - Music fans can enjoy smooth jazz, end-of-summer breezes, chilled wine and high-end concessions on Saturday night of Labor Day weekend at Oklahoma's unique lodging destination PostOak Lodge & Retreat, Tulsa.
Trisha Kerkstra, manager of PostOak, suggests guests book a room and-or tickets now for the PostOak Wine and Jazz Night on Aug. 31, 6-10 p.m.
"This year's event is more of a 'boutique' event with a portion of all ticket sales donated to the Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma, established by the Tulsa Community Foundation and the Tulsa Area United Way to provide assistance to nonprofit organizations providing services and support to the residents of eastern Oklahoma affected by the spring floods," said Kerkstra.
The headliner is local favorite and gifted showman, Grady Nichols. Nichols released his debut album, "Between You and Me," in 1996. Since then, he has released four more albums, his most recent, "Falling in Love with Christmas," a collection of timeless favorites with a new mix of original interpretations featuring Andy Chrisman, Jeff Lorber and others.
A 2016 recipient of the Golden Hope Award, Nichols has received the Legacy Tribute Award from the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, and the Outstanding Achievement in Jazz honor from the prestigious Charlie Christian Music Festival. Nichols was the only artist to open on Pavarotti's North America Farewell Tour, and he continues to work with a wide range of artists, including Chicago's Bill Champlin, and Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer.
The evening will kick off with the Free Samples, an instrumental fusion group. Attendees are then in for a special treat with the Tim Shadley Trio, a Latin jazz piano trio featuring feature Ana Berry, Tulsa's popular new bossa nova vocalist.
Deep Branch Wine will be pouring their award winning "Blind Luck" labels, and PostOak will be supplying craft beers, specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic summery options, according to Kerkstrad. Known for his fish tacos, spicy shrimp bowls and braised beef lettuce wraps from previous Wine & Jazz Festivals, PostOak's Chef Damien Jacob will be curating a selection of tasty concessions for this year's crowd. Look for the best selling anti-pasta plate, and fresh watermelon salad.
A limited number of tickets will be available for the Burnett Windows and Siding VIP tent and special access to the wine tasting and "Meet the Sommes." VIP ticket holders will also receive swag bags. PostOak will offer door prizes and a chance to win a "Visit the Osage basket" to a lucky winner. For information, visit PostOaklodge.com or call 918-425-2112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.