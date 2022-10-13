'Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation' to premiere at Walton Arts Center

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – A fresh adaptation of the beloved Winnie the Pooh stories is bouncing its way to Walton Arts Center for four performances only Oct. 21-22.
"Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation," created by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller, is making a stop in Northwest Arkansas as part of its first national tour following a record-breaking New York premiere in 2021.
Show times are set to be Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Based on the bedtime stories by A. A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh books, shows, and movies, have taught generations of children about friendship, overcoming challenges, and caring for others, this new adaptation is no exception. Rockefeller pulled some of the most loved moments from the Hundred Acre Woods when building this new story, creating an adventure that is both nostalgic and fresh.
Fans of all ages are sure to find something to love; children will be excited about the catchy songs and huggable characters, while adults will love seeing familiar childhood friends on stage for a new adventure. Patrons will see familiar sights and sounds and a story that spans all four seasons, told with impressive life-size puppets of the beloved characters.
Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from the Sherman Brothers', including “Winnie the Pooh,” “The Blustery Day,” “The Wonderful Thing About Tigger’s,” “Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce,” and A.A. Milne's “The More It Snows.” The production has been called the “perfect introduction to live theatre” by Mommy Poppins and “a must see" by theatrely.
Walton Arts Center has partnered with Once Upon A Time Books in Springdale to host a book drive around these performances. New or gently used books for ages 8 to 17 collected during the drive will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter. Donating books to the drive can give parents and grandparents the opportunity to teach their children about sharing and caring for others before they come to see the show together.
Patrons can bring gently used books or purchase a new book for 30% off to donate to the drive when they visit Once Upon A Time Books at 462 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. in Springdale. Individuals can also enter to win tickets to Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation when they drop off their books at the store.
Participants may also bring their book donations to Walton Arts Center when they come see Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, or at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., or 7 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22, and leave them in the designated donation boxes in the lobby.
Tickets are $20-45 and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
