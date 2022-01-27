CLAREMORE — Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore is holding its annual Winter Barn Sale, Feb. 3-5, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Winter Barn Sale is in the Tour Barn, 16792 E. 450 Road, rain or shine. It's a huge, multifamily garage sale of donated items, including appliances, antiques, furniture, wall decor, housewares, DVDs, farm and garden items, children’s games and toys, bedding, office supplies, books, collectibles and clothing. This sale benefits farming missions, starter flocks and wool mills in remote locations around the world. Locally, the sale benefits the rural veterinary outreach.
Photographs of sale items can be found on Facebook during the week of the sale at https://www.facebook.com/ShepherdsCross.
Shepherd’s Cross is both a Made in Oklahoma company and producer and an Animal Welfare Approved farm. It is also an educational and accredited agritourism facility. The farm is open year-round, Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but closed for major holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.