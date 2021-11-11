CLAREMORE – Nov. 15 to Feb. 28, the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Birthplace Ranch hours change to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and it will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The Museums are closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Winter hours to begin at Rogers Museum
