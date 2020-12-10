SPIRO – On Monday, Dec. 21, Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will be hosting guided walks to teach participants about the winter solstice and how prehistoric American Indians observed the changes in the seasons.
Dennis Peterson, who has served as archaeologist and site manager at Spiro Mounds for 35 years, will lead guided tours starting at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. Each walk will take about two hours and require a mile of easy walking.
In the hectic pace of modern life, the natural rhythms of the sun, moon, and stars are sometimes forgotten. American Indian farmers spent most of their lives outdoors and understood the seasons, mapping the movements of the sun with large earthwork mounds oriented to the planet's rotation. In the Mississippian culture, the movements of the sun and moon informed cycles of planting, harvesting, and ceremonial practices. Spiro ceremonies continued into the historic period, which marked the winter solstice as a period of rest, preparation, and celebration.
Using his expertise and references to imagery depicted in artifacts, Peterson will teach about this unique, prehistoric American Indian mound site. He will discuss the various types of mounds, why they were created, and point out the mounds that are lined up for the sunsets of the solstices and equinoxes. The history of excavations, American Indian ceremonies, as well as stories and tales of unusual happenings associated with the mounds, will also be a part of his presentation. For those wishing to see the sunset, the 2 p.m. walk will end just before sunset, which is when the alignment will take place.
The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only prehistoric American Indian site open to the public in Oklahoma. For more information or to schedule a group or school tour during the Solstice Walks or another time, call 918-962-2062 or email spiro@okhistory.org.
