The arts are considered a crucial function in the development of young people, and the students at Tahlequah High School are showing off their creativity and inventiveness as the season changes.
The THS Winter Art Show opens Thursday, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., when guests will have a chance to view a variety of works from the students. At the Tahlequah Performing Arts Center, visitors will find paintings, drawings, sculptures and more.
Ellie Vega, one of the art teachers at THS, said roughly 150 students are participating in this year’s show, and she hopes area residents will show their support.
“We just have so much artistic talent here in Tahlequah, and this is where it begins,” she said. “They just need to support our community and the young artists. A lot of times, they feel like they don’t know what to do with their art, but if they have community support, maybe it will help make their dream come true.”
This year, the overall theme of the show is "Steampunk," which is a subgenera of science fiction that’s made up of 19th-century industrial steam-powered aesthetics and futuristic technology. The ninth- and 10th-graders will compete, while the 11th- and 12th-graders are also combined. Each of the students has a chance to win a prize, too.
“We like to give a lot of prizes to the students. Some years, we give them cash, but this year, we haven’t been able to do that. We’re giving over $1,300 in prizes – maybe some electronic gifts and things like that,” Vega said.
The school couldn’t hold its annual art show last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the works. But students who created art last year got to show it this year.
Layla Gross, a senior, entered projects from both 2020 and 2021, and one of those was inspired by her Certified Nurse Aide course at Indian Capital Technology Center.
“Art is something I do think I’ll keep doing, but not something as my main career,” she said. “I might take a couple of art classes in college, but I’m more interested in the medical field. This is my stress relief.”
This year, a virtual gallery will be available online. The school is using the website artsteps.com, and a link to the show will be shared on the THS Facebook page.
“Schools from all over the world put their students’ artwork into these online galleries – universities, high schools and all kinds of places,” Vega said. “It’s just a really neat site, and you can take a guided tour and it will take you into all of the categories.”
Check it out
The award ceremony for the THS Winter Art Show is Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. The gallery will be available for viewing through the holidays.
