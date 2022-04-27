BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Today Wiz Khalifa and Logic announced their co-headline Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 featuring special guests 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God. The tour will make a stop at the Walmart AMP on Monday, Aug. 8, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Multi-Platinum-selling, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, “Rolling Papers” in 2011. The album spawned the hugely successful hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” and gave Khalifa the platform to win the award for best new artist at the 2011 BET Awards and top new artist at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
As a follow-up to “Rolling Papers,” Wiz Released “O.N.I.F.C.” in 2012. This album featured tracks “Work Hard, Play Hard,” and “Remember You” featuring The Weeknd. His third studio album released in 2014, “Blacc Hollywood,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and included hit single "We DemBoyz." Soon after, Khalifa’s track, “See You Again,” off the Furious 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the No. 1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, “See You Again” broke records by being Spotify’s most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries.
In addition to winning three Teen Choice Awards in 2015, “See You Again” continued its success by winning a Critics’ Choice Award in the best song category, winning two Billboard Music Awards for top hot 100 song and top pop song, earning three Grammy Award nominations for song of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media, and a Golden Globe nomination for best original song – motion picture.
