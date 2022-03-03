TULSA – A tribute to Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell, Betsy Smittle and the Tulsa Sound will take place at Cain’s Ballroom on May 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $150 and can be purchased at womenofsongok.com
Tulsa was jamming on a world stage back in the early 1970s and ‘80s, developing their own sound that made a four corner impact across the globe.
The energy created by an immensely talented group of Oklahoma musicians will be recreated May15 at Cain's Ballroom, a venue that many Tulsa Sound artists called home. This tribute concert will pay honor to three late female artists: Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell and Betsy Smittle, all of whom have left a legacy that will live on for years to come.
The concert is a fundraiser for the "Women of Song Project: The Heart and Spirit of Oklahoma" which recognizes the incomparable female musical talent that comes out of Oklahoma. The project is the vision of native Oklahoman, Brenda Cline, who has long wanted to bring recognition to Oklahoma female artists of all ages, genres and career stages. Cline spent 30 years in Nashville as an Artist Manager and former record label executive and returned to her home state in 2015.
“I don't want people to forget about the deep well of talent that continually flows out of Oklahoma, especially all of our amazing women," said Cline.
The Women of Song Project showcases twenty Oklahoma female singer-songwriters, three of which are being honored at the May 15 event. Several of the Women of Song inductees will be paying homage to Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell and Betsy Smittle by performing some of their most beloved songs. They will be joined onstage by Tulsa Sound musicians, many of whom were original members of Gus, Debbie and Betsy's bands.
Concert-goers will be treated to performances from some of their all-time favorite artists as well as newcomers. The Queen of the Tulsa Sound with the Brothers of the Night will kick off the concert followed by a host of musicians taking the stage to pay tribute to three Tulsa music legends. Emcee for the evening will be esteemed author, radio host and Tulsa historian, John Wooley.
For more information, call 615-944-5981 or visit www.cainsballroom.com.
