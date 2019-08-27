OKLAHOMA CITY – The new book “Do You See This Woman?” by Laynie Travis is a Bible study that invites women to explore face-to-face encounters between Jesus and six different women in the Bible.
Inspired by listening to the women around her and hearing the questions they held within their hearts, Travis set out to show readers Jesus loves them, sees them, values them and knows them.
The author discusses that each woman’s experience with Jesus offers a unique perspective on the way Jesus relates to women.
“I believe women today will see a reflection of themselves in each woman Jesus encountered," said Travis. "Each experience offers an invitation to find freedom and new identity in Christ."
Travis serves Jesus, loves her husband and children, and has found her purpose in spreading the Gospel. Her earliest memories include hearing about Jesus from her parents and at church. The spark was ignited and here began a passion for knowledge which would develop into a passion for teaching.
Published by WestBow Press, "Do You See This Woman?" is 126 pages, and available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
