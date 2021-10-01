PERRY -- On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Cherokee Strip Museum and Rose Hill School will host a Women's Day at the Museum focused on fashion developments of the 1850s and 1860s. From 2 to 4 p.m., resident Rose Hill schoolmarm and historical seamstress Melissa Grice will give a presentation, "Crinolines and Separating Busks," describing innovations in women's fashion in the early Victorian era that made wearing voluminous, elegant dresses more tolerable. Her talk will focus on a time when ladies wore cage crinolines and crinoline petticoats to create a fashionable silhouette. She will also discuss corsets and the innovation of separating busks--important advances that made dresses more comfortable, healthier and more elegant than in previous decades. The demonstration will include instructions about sewing a sunbonnet.
The event is free to the public, but preregistration is appreciated. Call 580-336-2405 to RSVP. The Cherokee Strip Museum is located at 2617 W. Fir St. in Perry. For more information about activities and exhibits at the museum, call 580-336-2405.
