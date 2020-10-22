DIAMOND, Missouri - The night sky is the largest natural resource at George Washington Carver National Monument. Guests are invited to learn with park rangers about celestial navigation, star stories, lunar phases, and effects of light pollution at a free, two-hour long program which begins Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the program will take place outside. Guests will meet at the flagpole and the program will take place in the gravel lot next to the visitor center. It will be canceled if it is raining or cloudy. Interested parties should check the park Facebook page for any changes.
Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a chair, a flashlight, and binoculars if desired. Young astronomers can earn a Junior Ranger Night Explorer patch and certificate by learning more about the night sky. Ask a ranger for details. Limited space is available, and registration is required. Call the park at 417-325-4151 by Nov. 8 to register.
The national monument is at 5646 Carver Road, two miles west of Diamond. The park is open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call the park at 417-325-4151; visit the website at www.nps.gov/gwca; or check the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/George-Washington-Carver-National-Monument/146750705349598.
