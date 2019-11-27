Wood Brothers to bring 'Kingdom' to Cain's Ballroom

TULSA - Not only do the Nashville-based Wood Brothers have a new album, "Kingdom in My Mind," but also a new studio in Music City, allowing brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, and percussionist Jano Rix, to create like never before.
The Wood Brothers will bring it live to Tulsa's historic Cain's Ballroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
"We just started playing and exploring this new space," Oliver, the Wood Brothers' principal guitarist and oftentimes lead vocalist, said during a recent phone interview in between tour stops in the Upper Midwest. "But the beauty is, this time we could record it all - and we did. We took sections of our playing we loved and very quickly found ourselves creating fresh, new tunes."
Lyrically, the band also found itself pulling inspiration out of everything from lifelong influence to the absolutely bizarre.
"We love the stuff that comes off the top of your head that's not exactly thought about, but just executed - literally mouthing words, sounds and noises in a real stream-of-consciousness way. For writers who write a lot use this exercise often - Jeff Tweedy, Paul Simon, David Byrne - it's a great way to get the ball rolling, and creates a balance of inspiration and perspiration," said Oliver.
Fans of the band's music often are drawn in by the musicianship and lyricism, and while "Kingdom in My Mind" features a new approach and all new material, there's continuity with their cunning delivery and top-shelf chops.
"It's a challenge to be childlike, to not be jaded. But when stuff comes off the top of your head that later makes both your 11-year-old, and your 11-year-old self crack up, you know you might be on to something," said Oliver.
Jano Rix and Chris Wood - whose career spans three decades with the jazz-fueled exploratory trio Medeski, Martin & Wood - have continued to contribute more to the band's songwriting and vocal delivery. The 2018 album "One Drop of Truth" rose to the top of the charts and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Americana Album.
While the Wood Brothers have continued on an ascending career path, they're by no means a household name - for most households, anyway.
"I'm grateful I've had a slow and gradual rise to 'the middle,' instead of the being a 20-something with a smash hit then fade away," Oliver said. Now in his mid-50s, he offers advice to other late bloomers and creatives.
"With any art form - music, painting, writing - the sky's the limit, and I'm a firm believer everyone should have an outlet, something that gets you out of your own head. If you're focused on making good art and not focusing on getting paid for it, you will get recognized for it. Maybe at the local level, maybe on some professional level."
Singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt will perform before the Wood Brothers, and doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.cainsballroom.com.
