OKEMAH – The Oklahoma Film + Music Office is proud to sponsor the 24th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, or "WoodyFest," celebrating the iconic folk singer’s 109th birthday in his hometown of Okemah, July 14-18. This five-day event will pay tribute to Woody Guthrie through songs, communion, scholarship, tradition, storytelling and songwriting.
Performers include Cathy Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Serena Guthrie, John Fullbright, Samantha Crain, David Amram, Joel Rafael, Ellis Paul, Crys Matthews, Travis Linville, BranJae, Randy Crouch, the Red Dirt Rangers, Kyle Reid and the Low Swingin’ Chariots, Carter Sampson and more.
Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter Patty Griffin will make her WoodyFest debut along with multiple award-winning singer/songwriter and author Mary Gauthier. Mike McClure, Brennen Leigh, Possessed by Paul James, Jonny Burke, Saugeye, and Bonnie Whitmore will also make their first appearances.
In addition to honoring the folk legend with musical performances, the festival will feature a family-friendly Children’s Festival, educational panels, workshops and more, including the sixth annual WoodyFest Songwriting Workshop, presented by OF+MO and hosted by Ellis Paul, a veteran WoodyFest performer and seasoned singer/songwriter and folk musician.
“For over two decades, the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival has celebrated the legacy of one of Oklahoma’s most iconic musicians while also providing performance, education and networking opportunities for our local musicians,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “We’re proud to be a part of such a renowned event as a returning sponsor and presenter of the WoodyFest Songwriting Workshop.”
The workshop will take place Saturday, July 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at BancFirst, across from Crystal Theater. Students should be a minimum of 14 years of age and should bring a notebook and pen. Students are also encouraged to bring songs they may be working on. Because of space constraints, this year’s workshop is limited to 20 participants and pre-registration is encouraged. If not sold out, students can also register/pay at the door. The cost to attend is $40 for pre-registration, and $50 at the door.
To ensure the safety and well-being of the festival community, the Woody Guthrie Coalition will enforce physical distancing, encourage face coverings, and limit capacity within festival venues. A virtual component will be available as well in order to provide accessibility to all.
For the complete schedule, to purchase tickets and to register for the Songwriting Workshop, visit woodyfest.com.
