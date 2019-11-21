BARTLESVILLE – A holiday tradition returns this year at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve with the spectacular Wonderland of Lights.
The grounds and buildings of Woolaroc will be covered with over 750,000 lights as the historic ranch transforms itself into a magical winter wonderland. The lights will be turned on Friday, Nov. 29, and will be on every Friday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m., through Dec. 22.
Admission to Wonderland of Lights is $6 for adults, and $1 for children 11 and under.
“This is truly one of those wonderful family traditions for so many people,” said Woolaroc CEO Bob Fraser. “In addition to the lights, we have wagon rides, live entertainment, Santa Claus in the museum, hot cider, hot chocolate and cookies for sale in the lodge; and, if you are lucky, you may catch a glimpse of the Holiday Horseman, covered in lights, riding across the grounds."
Entertainment will be in the Heritage Theater almost every Friday and Saturday night.
Again this year, the main drive to the campus will be reversed, allowing guests the unique view of the buildings across from Clyde Lake, outlined in lights.
Woolaroc is 12 miles southwest of Bartlesville on State Highway 123, and 45 miles northwest of Tulsa.
For more information, call Woolaroc at 918-336-0307, extension 10 or 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.