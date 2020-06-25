BARTLESVILLE — The Board of Trustees of the Frank Phillips Foundation Inc. recently announced that work has begun on a major capital improvement at Woolaroc with a complete renovation of the current Heritage Center.
When the project is completed, Woolaroc will have a state of the art Welcome Center along with brand new dining facilities. Gorman Construction is the contractor for the project and Ambler Architects is the architect of record.
“As we started this project, we created a vision statement that helped guide our planning: ‘The Welcome Center at Woolaroc is an open and flexible space that echoes the past and embraces the future. This experience-based facility will act as a launchpad for discovery, education, gathering and navigation.’ We have been planning this project for the last five years. Our objective from the first was to create a space that reflects the essence of Woolaroc and improves the guest experience and we are confident that with this design, we will meet that objective,” said Bob Fraser, CEO of Woolaroc.
The south end of the former Heritage Center is the original horse barn of Frank Phillips. The mezzanine level will be removed returning it to the original look and feel. This space will become a gathering space for guests to relax and visit and will also be available for weddings, corporate events, dinners and more. A remarkable change will occur in the old theater as it will be transformed into the new Prairie Dome Café and will provide guests an expanded menu, inside dining and beautiful views of the museum and the Osage hills. Other amenities you will find will be new restroom facilities, small theater venues to watch the films about Woolaroc, an outdoor sitting porch complete with old fashion rocking chairs and more.
“We are so excited about this project….it is the largest undertaking we have done at Woolaroc in the last 50 years and we know it will be enjoyed for generations to come,” said Fraser.
Woolaroc is on State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Barnsdall. For more information, visit www.woolaroc.org or call 918-336-0307, ext. 10.
