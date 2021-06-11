CLAREMORE — Calling all gospel singers and pickers, Shepherd’s Cross is hosting its annual Woolly Gospel Singing inside the Tour Barn on Saturday, June 12 from 1-4 p.m.
All individuals, families and church groups are welcome to come out and enjoy gospel, country Christian, worship and hymns inside the downstairs area of the Tour Barn. Shepherd’s Cross is putting out the call for volunteer musicians to bring their instruments, voices and favorite songs. Come out to pick, sing and play together – like the good old days! Those who register in advance are given priority on the roster, which fills quickly. However, walk-ins will be admitted as time allows.
In addition, the farm and tour barn will be open for business as usual. Visitors may tour the educational and interactive Farm Museum and silo or partake in a Bible Garden Tour. Donations are always welcomed and greatly appreciated. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person. You may even participate in our monthly “Spin-n-Knit-In” where individuals bring and work on their fiber arts projects such as spinning and knitting.
Shepherd’s Shop will be open, featuring a host of “woolly” and farm related handmade gifts made by Shepherd’s Cross and over 50 local crafters. Offerings include Amish jams, health foods, yarns and much more. Additionally, the shop features a mission section. Purchases made in this section of the store return 100 percent of the sale price to the indigenous people that crafted them. Also available for purchase is farm fresh, Animal Welfare Approved, pasture raised, free range, chemical free American lamb and beef, as well as yarn, yarn and more yarn – natural, chemical free, many types, produced and processed on the farm. Shepherd’s Cross also offers roving, batts, felting supplies, spinning and weaving supplies and more.
Shepherd’s Cross is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight Multi-County Organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
