CLAREMORE — Area residents can visit Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore April 28-30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and witness a true “sheep to shawl” event where sheep will be shorn throughout the day and the wool will be processed on site.
Held in the Amish-built tour barn, the sheep will be shorn (given a haircut) and the wool will be combed, spun, woven, knit, crocheted and felted into finished products. Over the three-day period, at least three shawls will be created entirely from the wool shorn on the first morning of the event. It is rare to find a true “sheep to shawl” experience. In addition to the sheep shearing, this family-friendly event will also include children’s activities including weaving, games, a wool project and a coloring contest.
Other highlights of the event include tours of the farm museum, four story observation silo and Bible Garden; short fiber arts classes; a petting area with barnyard animals; and a gift shop featuring handcrafted items from over 50 local crafters, as well as farm fresh USDA-processed and Animal Welfare Approved meat (lamb and beef), Amish jams, health foods, yarns and more. Additionally, the shop features a mission section, where 100 percent of the sale price is returned to the indigenous craftsmen. The shop also offers roving, batts, felting supplies, spinning and weaving supplies.
Woolly Weekend at Shepherd’s Cross is free and open to the public; however, a donation of $5 per person is suggested. Groups of 20 or more should pre-register.
Shepherd’s Cross is also an Animal Welfare Approved sheep farm and processes chemical free, hormone free, free range natural fiber. Heart of the Shepherd is a non-profit organization that operates at the farm and establishes wool mills in remote, impoverished areas around the world. The organization also teaches Biblical references to the harvest, animals, farming and gardening. Shepherd’s Cross is an accredited Agritourism facility and a Made in Oklahoma company.
For more information, visit https://www.shepherdscross.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/ShepherdsCross.
