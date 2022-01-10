Words of famous songs change to fit the times

Over the lifetime of a song, performing artists may take musical or lyrical liberties for a number of reasons. Recently, local musicians discussed why traditional and popular music has changed over time.
From “The Star Spangled Banner,” to “Auld Lang Syne,” songs face cuts to their verses and lyrical alterations. Most Americans only know the first verse of the national anthem; some might be surprised or even offended by parts of it, including these words in the third verse: "No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave. ..."
Sam Cox, Ragland bassist, said the biggest adjustments that artists will make to a song refer to genre.
“Elton John just redid [Hank William’] ‘Cold Heart’ with Dua Lipa. A lot of songs get redone to adjust to the time,” said Cox.
Autumn Ragland said people cover songs all the time, and they will adjust the lyrics to fit their own styles.
“Nicki Minaj redid Sir Mix-a-lot’s ‘Baby Got Back,’ that highlighted a specific line from the song,” said Ragland.
A reason why artists may change a song’s lyrics is to adjust to the values of the day. Older American songs were written in different times when racial stereotyping was normalized.
“There have been talks of Tim McGraw’s ‘Indian Outlaw.’ The whole song just stereotypes Indians,” said Ragland. “Native people are p*ssed off at the song. Now in social media, there’s awareness, I think that people are trying to be more sensitive. If artists want to keep a career, they need to update their values.”
Cox said another reason why artists stop singing songs or redo them is because of disputes over original songs. Sometimes artists rip off other songs without even realizing it.
“It’s so easy to do,” said Cox.
Ragland added that it is nearly impossible to create a new song out of thin air, and that artists need to get inspiration from somewhere. Every now and then, artists will cross a legal line, which will cause them to adjust or cut a song.
Denyce Dunham-Finch and Deborah L. Duvall of Oklahoma Wildlife also chimed in.
Duvall explained that artists will change lyrics to reflect the individual singing. She will often sing “The House of the Rising Sun,” by The Animals, which was written from the perspective of a “poor boy.”
“I’ve had people look dismayed when I’m a male character singing it. That encourages me to continue to do it,” she said.
She added that songs are often changed because the original lyrics can be seen as startling, threatening, or offensive.
Oklahoma Wildlife has adjusted John Prine’s “The Accident (Things Could Be Worse)" to get rid of racist language.
For Christmas, they will leave out the fourth verse of “We Three Kings” that reads, “myrrh is mine; its bitter perfume, breathes a life of gathering gloom; sorrowing, sighing, bleeding, dying, sealed in the stone-cold tomb.”
Dunham-Finch believes it is healthy for songs to sometimes experience alterations.
Celine Dion’s “Power of Love” is covered by a number of men who change the lyric from “I’m your lady, and you are my man” to “You’re my lady, and I am your man.”
“Artists will make changes to songs to reflect their own values, as well as to better their ability to do justice to it,” she said.
