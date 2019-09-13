Works of local artists featured at ACT Show

Watercolor Tahlequah currently has art on exhibit and available for purchase at the Arts Council of Tahlequah Gallery in Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
The show features art by Corie Acorn, George Fulk, Paula Hefley, Cath McCarty, Linda McCrary, and Jerald Peterson. Subject matter includes Seminary Hall, cathedrals, animals, the local music scene, a Greek fisherman, still life, landscapes, and more. Ceramic earrings, buttons, cups and bowls by Jodie Rosener are also part of the September show.
"This show features exquisite watercolor originals and some prints by local artists," said Renee Fite, ACT president. "It's not too early to shop for unique and beautiful Christmas gifts, birthday presents or buy a piece of art that would be perfect in a home or office."
Art prices start at $30; many are $100 or less, and one original watercolor is $1,800 for that hard-to-buy special someone. The gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
