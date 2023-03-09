TULSA – The road to the 2023 World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship is once again paved through Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa as the U.S. circuit season makes its Tulsa stop through March 20.
The tournament consists of 41 events over 12 days, including the No Limit Hold’em Championship event beginning on Friday, March 17, and concluding on Monday, March 20. This year, the stop features 13 official WSOP Circuit Ring events, as well as two Seniors No Limit Hold’em events and a ladies’ event. Event buy-ins range from $140 to $1,700. Satellite qualifier buy-ins range from $75 to $250.
WSOP Circuit Events are a series of poker tournaments hosted throughout the United States and the world, beginning in early August each year and culminating the following summer, with a $1,000,000 Global Casino Championship where the victor earns a WSOP gold bracelet.
The circuit event is the second stop for Hard Rock Tulsa in the 2022-'23 season. In August 2022, Dallas native Arthur Morris secured his first professional victory in Hard Rock Tulsa’s Main Event, earning a $182,379 top prize. Morris also earned a World Series of Poker Circuit gold ring and a seat in the $1,000,000 Tournament of Champions, which will be held in Las Vegas later this year.
Players can qualify for the 2023 Global Casino Championship several ways including by winning a Circuit Main Event at any domestic or international stop; winning a Casino Championship, which is defined as the player at each stop who accumulates the most points throughout the 12-event gold ring schedule at any domestic or international stop; or by being one of the top 50 cumulative point-earners over the entire season who hasn’t otherwise qualified – domestic tour only.
Guests must be at least 21 years old to play.
For a complete circuit schedule, visit https://www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/casino/poker. For more information on WSOP, visit www.WSOP.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
