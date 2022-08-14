TULSA – The road to the 2022 World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship is once again paved through Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as the U.S. circuit season makes its Tulsa stop on Aug. 17-29.
The tournament consists of 40 events over 12 days, including the “No Limit Hold’em Championship” event beginning on Friday, Aug. 26, and concluding on Monday, Aug. 29. This year the stop features 13 official WSOP circuit ring events, as well as two “Seniors No Limit Hold’em” events and a ladies’ event.
Event buy-ins range from $135 to $1,700. Satellite qualifier buy-ins range from $70 to $250. In addition to the tournament, the top five players with the most hours earned on live poker at Hard Rock Tulsa from now through Aug. 15 will automatically win an entry into the circuit main event.
WSOP circuit events are a series of poker tournaments hosted throughout the United States and the world, beginning in early August each year and culminating the following summer with a $1,000,000 global casino championship where the victor earns a WSOP gold bracelet.
Players can qualify for the 2022 Global Casino Championship several ways by winning a circuit main event at any domestic or international stop; by winning a “Casino Championship,” which is defined as the player at each stop who accumulates the most points throughout the 12 event gold ring schedule at any domestic or international stop; or by being one of the top 50 cumulative point earners over the entire season who hasn’t otherwise qualified – domestic tour only.
Guests must be at least 21 years old to play. Structure sheets can be found at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/casino/poker.
For more information on WSOP, visit www.WSOP.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
