TULSA -- The World Series of Poker and the road to the 2020 Global Casino Championship will once again call Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa home as the U.S. circuit season makes its stop March 11-23.
The tournament consists of 51 events over 12 days with more than $1 million in prize pool guarantees, including the $500,000 guaranteed No Limit Hold'em Championship event beginning on Friday, March 20, and concluding Monday, March 23. This year, the stop features 13 official WSOP Circuit Ring events, as well as two Seniors No Limit Hold'em events and a ladies' event.
Event buy-ins range from $135 to $1,700. Satellite qualifier buy-ins range from $70 to $250. In addition to the tournament, the top five players with the most hours earned on live poker at Hard Rock Tulsa from now through March 10 will automatically win an entry into the Circuit Main Event.
Last year, Dallas native Phillip Pope outlasted 533 entries to win the 2019 WSOP Circuit Main Event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, earning $215,000 and beating out Minnesota player Kou Vang in second and eleven-time WSOPC ring winner Maurice Hawkins in third. The title win gave the 43-year-old his first gold ring, the largest tournament cash of his career and a seat into the 2019 Global Casino Championship.
WSOP Circuit Events are a series of poker tournaments hosted throughout the United States and throughout the world, beginning in early August each year and culminating the following summer, with a $1,000,000 Global Casino Championship where the victor earns a WSOP gold bracelet.
Players can qualify for the 2020 Global Casino Championship several ways: win a Circuit Main Event at any domestic or international stop; win a "Casino Championship," which is defined as the player at each stop who accumulates the most points throughout the 12-event gold ring schedule at any domestic or international stop; or be one of the top 50 cumulative point earners over the entire season who hasn't otherwise qualified (domestic tour only).
Guests must be 21 years of age to play. Special hotel rates are available with code WSOP2020.
For more information from WSOP, visit www.wsop.com/tournaments.
