FORT GIBSON – Fort Gibson National Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 3,000 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. The event is Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m.
Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 2078 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest there. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served the U.S. endures.
