MUSKOGEE - The sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation will come to Muskogee Aug. 7-11 at the Airport Terminal building at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport, 1201 Sabre St.
The Consolidated B-24 Liberator, Diamond Lil, will land at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport, accompanied by a C-45 Expeditor, AD-5 Skyraider and a Huey Helicopter. The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, which brings its AirPower History Tour to airports across North America each year.
The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Supporting aircraft will be offering rides all five days. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-24 will be available beginning at 9 a.m., except on Saturday and Sunday when they will begin at noon.
Access to the ramp is $15 for adults and $8 for youth ages 10-17. Children under age 9 are free. The cost of rides ranges from $85 to $1,995 depending on aircraft type. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where information about the event may also be found.
Today, Diamond Lil is one of only two airworthy B-24s bombers in existence and is one of the featured aircraft in the CAF AirPower History Tour. The CAF has been bringing Lil to airports throughout the United States since 1968. In the fall of 2018, Lil returned to the skies after a three-year restoration. The Consolidated B‐24 Liberator, first flown in 1939, began active service in 1941 and was the most produced American aircraft of World War II, with 18,482 built. The Liberator was used in every theater of the war and for a variety of missions from long-range bombing and submarine patrol, to transporting high priority cargo and VIPs.
Through more than six decades of collecting and flying World War II aircraft, the CAF has become the world's largest flying museum. Their fleet of over 170 World War II airplanes are assigned to unit locations across the U.S. and are supported by 12,000 volunteer members. Nearly all the aircraft are kept in flying condition, enabling people to experience firsthand the sight and sound of vintage military aircraft in flight. The CAF is dedicated to honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition, education, and remembrance.
To learn more about the event, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.
