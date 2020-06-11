EUFAULA – Xtreme RV Resort in Eufaula just announced its summer concert lineup, which will be held nearly every Friday and Saturday night through the beginning of August.
Friday nights primarily feature pool parties and music, while Saturday’s events include a live evening concert. Special events will also be held, including a July 4 concert and the resort’s first ever Bluegrass Festival. Check the full lineup below or view details at https://xtremeresortok.com/calendar.
June events: June 12, Lake Lifestyle Show and concert by The Agenda; June 13, The Lost Highway Band, 8-11 p.m.; June 19, Pool Party with Zack Robinson, 6-9 p.m.; June 20, The Deadweight Band, 8-11 p.m.; June 26, Pool Party with Patrick Winsett, 6-9 p.m.; and June 27, The Bo Posey Band, 8-11 p.m.
July events: July 3, Pool Party with Harley Hamm, 6-9 p.m.; July 4. Independence Day concert with Taria Lee, 7:30-11:30 p.m.; July 10, Pool Party with Boone Mendenhall, 6-9 p.m.; July 11, Rodeo Heart Band, 8-11 p.m.; July 17, Pool Party with Elijah Reeves and Tristen Vandaley, 6-9 p.m.; July 18, The Brad Duvall Band, 8-11 p.m.; July 24, Pool Party with Kallie Medley, 6-9 p.m.; and July 25, The Rivers Edge Band, 8-11 p.m.
The Harley Ham Blues Band will perform Aug. 1, 8-11 p.m.
The Xtreme Bluegrass Festival is set for Sept. 25-26. Tickets will be on sale soon at https://xtremebluegrass.com/tickets.
Unless otherwise noted, all concerts will be held within the Extreme RV Resort Amphitheater, a 7,000-occupant facility featuring plenty of space for a wide variety of acts while remaining a comfortable atmosphere for all guests.
